Best bets for the Masters

Bryson DeChambeau discusses what he needs to do to win the Masters, saying he's an underdog to the field. (0:41)

Masters week is here. Yes, it's much later this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused it to move from its traditional date in April to November. Tiger Woods returns to Augusta as the defending champion, but several other top players also have their eye on the green jacket.

Who is underrated, and whom should you fade? Which bets and props are worth a look?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, betting experts Doug Kezirian and Chris Fallica and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bryson DeChambeau (8-1 to win)