PGA Tour best bets: Sentry Tournament of Champions

The weather might not be an indication, but golf season is here. At least for the PGA Tour.

A loaded 42-player field will get things going at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawai'i. Justin Thomas will defend his title at the Plantation Course against a field of last year's winners, including Masters champ Dustin Johnson.

So which players are the favorites, who offers good odds, and what props are worthwhile?

Sports betting analyst Doug Kezirian, deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman: Schauffele hasn't won since his victory at Kapalua in 2019, but he almost went back-to-back, losing in a playoff to Thomas last year. Strokes gained putting is always important at Kapalua, which has above-average green sizes. Schauffele is 13th in that metric from the fall portion of the 2020-21 season. He finished in the top 17 in all four fall events, including the rescheduled U.S. Open (fifth) and Masters (T-17th), so firing off a top-10 (-125) isn't a bad option, either. Thomas (7-1) and world No. 1 Johnson (6-1) are multiple-time winners here, but you are getting a little more value with the X-man.