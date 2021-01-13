PGA Tour best bets: Sony Open in Hawaii

The PGA Tour Hawai'i two-stop swings over to Honolulu and Waialae Country Club for the Sony Open.

Defending champion Cameron Smith, as well as 13 of the top 30 players in the world will be in the event.

So which players are the favorites, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Webb Simpson 12-1; Simpson & Daniel Berger finish 1-2 (200-1 at DraftKings)

Marks: Simpson finished T17 last week at Sentry thanks to his epic iron play. He came into last week after recovering from COVID-19, which makes his finish even more impressive. Simpson has had success at Waialae, finishing third and T4 his last two trips.