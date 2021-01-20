PGA Tour golf best bets: The American Express

Bob Harig reports on Tiger Woods needing a fifth back surgery and provides a possible timetable of when to expect Tiger's return to the tour. (2:02)

The PGA Tour heads to the mainland for the American Express at the PGA West TPC Stadium Course in La Quinta, California.

Andrew Landry, who missed the cut at last weeks' Sony Open won by Kevin Na, is the defending champion.

So which players are the favorites, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Patrick Cantlay 14-1; Cantlay/Scottie Scheffler to finish 1-2 (200-1 at DraftKings), Scheffler/Cantlay to finish 1-2 (200-1 at DK)

Marks: Course winner history is key this week. Ten of the past 11 winners played in at least one of the previous two Hawaiian tracks, and five of the past eight played in the Sony. You also want to single out golfers who play well on Pete Dye courses, and Cantlay does just that. Not to mention Cantlay is a California guy who loves playing on his home soil.