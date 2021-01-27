The PGA Tour shifts over to La Jolla, California this week for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

Defending champion Marc Leishman shot 7-under in the final round last year to beat Jon Rahm by one stroke.

So which players are the favorites, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Doug Kezirian and Joe Fortenbaugh, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: McIlroy is coming off a nice showing in Dubai last week, finishing third at Abu Dhabi. Weather conditions will not be pleasant the first two days at Torrey Pines, but that rarely affects Rory. He has top-5 finishes in both of his trips here. Statistically, he has the game in his bag to win here; he is second in driving distance, 30th in strokes game tee to green this season and is one of the top putters on poa annua.