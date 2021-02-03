PGA Tour golf best bets: Waste Management Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour heads to Arizona this week for the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica nailed Patrick Reed's victory last week, picking him at 25-1 odds to win at the Farmers Insurance Open. Reed, who was embroiled in some controversy, is not playing this week's event, but the field is loaded with top players.

Defending champ Webb Simpson and the rest of the field won't have the usual raucous atmosphere around them on the 16th hole this time around, but there will still be around 5,000 fans allowed in each day.

So which players are the favorites, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Joe Fortenbaugh and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Justin Thomas 8-1; Top-10 finish (+110)

Fallica: Thomas has gone T-3, T-3 the last two years here and I can just see him firing darts into these greens. He seems to be at his best when the winning score is a lot under par. He hasn't been worse than 12th in an event since August, so at the very least, small plus money on a top 10 seems like a very strong proposition.