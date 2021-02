The Daytona 500 will kick off NASCAR's Cup Series season Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET). Coming off two straight victories at "The Great American Race," three-time winner Denny Hamlin is unsurprisingly the favorite at Daytona International Speedway.

Who will take the checkered flag? Senior writer Ryan McGee, fantasy analyst Mike Clay and editor Scott Symmes offer their best bets.

Note: Odds from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Best bets

Denny Hamlin 8-1