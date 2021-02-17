PGA Tour golf best bets: The Genesis Invitational at Riviera

The PGA Tour remains on its West Coast swing, this week heading to Pacific Palisades, California for The Genesis Invitational. Defending champion Adam Scott won last last year's event by two shots, finishing 11-under.

Tournament host Tiger Woods will not play this week at Riviera Country Club, but the the event boasts a loaded field, headlined by betting favorite and world No. 1 Dustin Johnson.

So which players are the favorites, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Joe Fortenbaugh and Doug Kezirian, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets. Chris "The Bear" Fallica is out of the country but likes Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm this week.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Rory McIlroy 12-1; Top-10 finish (+130)

Bearman: It's hard to go wrong with Rory this week. He has finished T-4, T-5 the last two years at Riviera and entered the final round with the lead last year before a Sunday 73 knocked him down. He has only teed it up three times this calendar year, but it has resulted in T-3, T-12 and T-16 finishes. Dating back to the beginning of the season in September, Rory hasn't finished outside of the top 21, so a top-20 at -175 is a safe bet, but I'd prefer the plus money for a top 10 and play him in tourney matchups.