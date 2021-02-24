PGA Tour golf best bets: WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession

Fresh off the West Coast swing, the PGA Tour now heads to Florida for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession. Patrick Reed won last year's event by one stroke over Bryson DeChambeau.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh and Doug Kezirian, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Dustin Johnson +650; Top-5 finish (+138); Johnson-Jon Rahm finish 1-2 (50-1 at DraftKings)

Marks: This is a big boy golf course, so I'm rolling with the top golfers in the world to score well on this track. There is no cut, so the winner will have to bring his "A" game all four days. Concession is a cerebral golf course, and DJ is the best on tour when it comes to visualization and mental maneuverability. On top of that, he checks all the boxes to win this week: strong play on Jack Nicklaus courses, fifth in driving distance, first in strokes gained on approach, ninth in strokes gained around the greens and ninth in greens in regulation this season. This is his tournament to lose.