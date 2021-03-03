PGA Tour golf best bets: Arnold Palmer Invitational

After a thrilling WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession won by Collin Morikawa, the PGA Tour now heads to Orlando for the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

Tyrrell Hatton, who tied for 22nd last week, is the defending champion at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Joe Fortenbaugh, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bryson DeChambeau 12-1; Top-10 finish (+150)

Fallica: DeChambeau rebounded nicely last weekend after a rough first round. He has a runner-up and a fourth-place finish here in the last three years, and I'm curious to see if he can build on his final few rounds last week at a place where he has had a great deal of success. Plus, you know he's one of the few guys that will welcome a potential battle with favored Rory McIlroy (8-1).