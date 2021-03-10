PGA Tour golf best bets: The Players Championship

After bombing his way to victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of the PGA Tour's best head to TPC Sawgrass for The Players Championship.

Rory McIlroy, who faded over the weekend but still finished tied for 10th last week, is the defending champion.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, who correctly picked DeChambeau to win last week at 12-1 odds, and Joe Fortenbaugh, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Collin Morikawa 20-1; Top-5 finish (+450), Top-10 finish (+220)

Marks: The Players Championship is one of the hardest to pick a winner, but my gut keeps telling me Morikawa has a great chance to win what many call the fifth major. He continues his hot Florida swing, fresh off a win at the WGC at The Concession. His short game is dialed in, and his new "saw" putting grip, courtesy of Mark O'Meara, will keep him near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He checks all the boxes needed to win on this track: first in strokes gained on approach, fourth in greens in regulation, third in strokes gained tee to green, 14th in par-4 scoring birdie or better and 13th in driving accuracy this season.