The Big 12 goes into the tournament with seven ranked teams; check out the best plays from the conference season. (1:55)

After a very long wait, it is just about tournament time. But who will be dancing and who will be left out? The conference tournaments could make or break a team's résumé.

Our experts -- Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Dalen Cuff -- are here to help, giving their best bets for Champ Week.

If you're looking for more analysis, be sure to check out PickCenter, which has projections for every game.

Note: Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted. All times Eastern.

Tournament:

Big 12 | Big East | Big Ten

ACC | Pac-12 | SEC | American

Big 12

Oklahoma Sooners 18-1 to win Big 12

Kezirian: Is this team finally going to win some close games? The Sooners are riding a four-game skid with all those losses coming by five points or less. Simply, I believe in Lon Kruger being able to push the right buttons and turn it around. This is the same team that notched wins over Texas, Kansas and West Virginia earlier in the season.