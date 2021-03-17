PGA Tour golf best bets: The Honda Classic

The PGA Tour wraps up its Florida swing with a trip to Palm Beach Gardens for the Honda Classic.

Sungjae Im won this event last year and is coming off a tie for 17th place last week at The Players Championship. Daniel Berger is the top pick on the board for this week's tournament (11-1).

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Joe Fortenbaugh, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Daniel Berger 11-1; top-5 finish (+275); top-10 finish (+163)

Bearman: Berger is my copy and paste, go to the well guy. Go back to last week's column, add another top 10, rinse, repeat. Even on a TPC Stadium course that he had not previously played well on (one previous top-50 finish), he gave us a top 10 with a brilliant 67 on Sunday. For those counting at home (we all are), that's 11 top 10s in 21 events over the last 13 months. Two big differences from last week: (1) he actually has played well here at the Honda (runner-up in 2015, fourth place last year) and (2) you won't be able to get the "steal" prices we got last week (+400 on top 10 and +3500 to win). This is a virtual home game for Berger, as he grew up a few miles down the road in Plantation, Florida. He enters this event as the favorite at 11-1, but that is not moving me off it. He is simply too good and, to borrow a phrase from Anita, my personal ATM.