PGA Tour golf best bets: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The PGA Tour heads to Austin, Texas this week for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

This event was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Kevin Kisner won in 2019 and was runner-up in 2018.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Jon Rahm 14-1; -110 to win Group 3

Fallica: Chalk usually isn't the way to go in match play, but this is a good group for Rahm, who has a good relationship with Ryan Palmer, whom he won Zurich with a few years back. So I don't think we're going to see him run "hot" here with emotions. He's been a top 10 machine on tour and was runner-up to Dustin Johnson in this event in 2017.