PGA Tour golf best bets: The Masters

It's time to head back to Augusta, with The Masters returning to its traditional spot as the first major of the year.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion, having won the event in November after it was delayed due to the pandemic. He is the favorite at 9-1, followed closely by Jordan Spieth (10-1), who is fresh off his win at the Valero Texas Open.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh, Tyler Fulghum, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Justin Thomas 10-1; Top-10 finish (+100)

Bearman: JT's weekend performance at The Players Championship was a reminder not to exclude him from the "top golfer in the game" conversation. In 10 non-match play events in 2021, he has finished in the top 15 in nine of them, missing the cut at the Genesis the week his grandfather died. This includes his win at Sawgrass, a third-place finish in Hawaii and top-10 finishes at the last two majors, which are technically part of the 2021 season. He was fourth at Augusta back in November, holding a share of the 36-hole lead before a weekend 71-70. His last seven rounds at Augusta National are all under par, as he has progressively performed better each year. Thomas is fifth in total shots gained and third on approach, which is always key at the Masters. With a win vs. the best field of the year a few weeks back, Thomas is primed to add his second major title to his impressive resume.