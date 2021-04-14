PGA Tour golf best bets: RBC Heritage

After Hideki Matsuyama's historic win at the Masters, the PGA Tour now heads to Hilton Head Island for the RBC Heritage.

Webb Simpson, who tied for 12th last week at Augusta, is the defending champion.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh, Tyler Fulghum, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Webb Simpson 12-1; Top-5 finish (+225), top-10 finish (+110)

Bearman: In this very column last year, I picked Simpson to win the RBC a week after he missed the cut in the PGA Tour's return at Colonial, focusing on his outstanding shot-making ability and solid approaches, both of which are needed at Harbour Town. The pick paid off at a nice 25-1 return, as he took him his seventh tour win. You can't get 25-1 on him this week, as the field is noticeably weaker and the secret is out on how good he is. Now up to ninth in the Official World Golf Rankings, Simpson ranks fifth in driving accuracy, 23rd in greens in regulation, eighth in strokes gained around the green and 13th in strokes gained putting.