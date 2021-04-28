PGA Tour golf best bets: Valspar Championship

Coming off last week's team event in Louisiana, the PGA Tour returns to traditional play this week for the Valspar Championship.

Paul Casey won the last two times the event was played, in 2018 and 2019, at Innisbrook in Palm Harbor Florida.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Corey Conners 20-1 to win; top-10 finish (+200); top 5 (+400)

Bearman: A regular, weekly reader of this column is not going to be surprised to see me running it back with my "human ATM" in Conners. He has become one of my favorite golf plays week in and week out and, yet, this course might be the best fit of all of them. Copperhead has tight fairways and challenging greens, which necessitates a strong tee-to-green hitter. Conners is accurate off the tee and is a good ball-striker that hits greens. He checks every single box -- he is sixth on tour in hitting greens, ninth in tee to green and off the tee, 10th in driving accuracy and is 11th in approach and total shots gained.