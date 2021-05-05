PGA Tour best bets: Wells Fargo Championship

Coming off last week's Valspar Championship (won by Sam Burns), the PGA Tour heads to Charlotte for the Wells Fargo Championship.

Max Homa, winner at The Genesis in February, is the defending champion at Quail Hollow Club.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bryson DeChambeau 14-1; Top-10 finish (+160)

Bearman: Quail Hollow is just as tough as Copperhead last week, and it's even longer. So a tough, long, hard course that takes good ball-striking to win? Enter DeChambeau, the PGA Tour's leader in shots gained off the tee, tee to green, overall and driving distance. What could hurt him this week is he is 136th on tour in driving accuracy, settling for more distance than precision. The poor accuracy contributes to his middle of the pack greens in regulation percentage, another important stat to winning the Wells Fargo.