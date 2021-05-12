PGA Tour best bets: AT&T Byron Nelson

Coming off last week's Wells Fargo Championship (won by Rory McIlroy, who was picked by betting deputy editor David Bearman to win at 18-1), the PGA Tour heads to McKinney, Texas, for the AT&T Byron Nelson for a tuneup before the PGA Championship.

This year's event is moving to TPC at Craig Ranch. Sung Kang won at Trinity Forest the last time the tournament was played, in 2019 (last year's edition was canceled due to the pandemic).

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Sports betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bryson DeChambeau 9-1; top-10 finish (-125)

Bearman: I know I went with Bryson last week and it didn't work out, but it wasn't a total loss. He struggled Thursday and Friday and flew to Dallas when he thought he missed the cut, only to have to return when the cut line moved, allowing him to get a nice backdoor top-10 and get us some cash back. I don't want to be the guy who missed by one week, and I feel he did enough over the weekend to have me try this again. Plus, this new course is set up perfectly for him. It's long and straight and is begging for someone to just hit it as far as possible. Enter DeChambeau, the tour's leader in shots gained off the tee, tee to green, overall and driving distance. He also leads the tour in eagles, and this course features reachable par-5s and some possibly drivable par-4s.