Betting guide for the 146th Preakness Stakes

The 146th Preakness Stakes marks the second leg of the Triple Crown. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is the favorite to win Saturday at Pimlico.

Here is a breakdown of every horse in the Preakness Stakes, suggested plays and picks.

Note: Horses listed in order of post position (trainer, jockey in parentheses).

Chris Fallica's guide to the field

1. Ram (D. Wayne Lukas, Ricardo Santana Jr.) 30-1

I'll say this about D. Wayne Lukas -- he'll run 'em in a Triple Crown race. Ram showed absolutely nothing in his first seven lifetime starts vs. MSW company, then broke maiden in the slop at Oaklawn vs. claimers. He backed that win up with an allowance win at Churchill on Derby day when the pace fell apart in front of him. This is far from a stellar Preakness field, so if he hit the board, it wouldn't shock me at all.