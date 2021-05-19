Best bets for the PGA Championship

Andy North discusses Rory McIlroy's chances of winning the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, where he won by 8 strokes in 2012. (0:58)

The PGA Tour heads to South Carolina this week for the second major of the year.

The PGA Championship will take place Thursday through Sunday on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort. Collin Morikawa is the defending champion.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Justin Thomas +16-1; Top-10 finish (+150)

Fallica: Thomas' lone major win came in the Carolinas, and after a weekend collapse at the Masters he'll be focused on making amends for taking himself out of consideration there. He has been in the top 12 five of the last seven majors and it seems like he's overdue to win his second career major. He has also just won on a Dye course, capturing The Players this year.