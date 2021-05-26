Best bets for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial CC

After Phil Mickelson pulled off the improbable at the PGA Championship last week, the tour returns to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

It won't be able to duplicate the drama of Lefty's victory, but another strong field is set to tee it up at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, where Daniel Berger returns to defend his title.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Doug Kezirian, Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: Morikawa looked good last week, finishing T-8 at the PGA Championship, and this is a course that fits his game to a tee. He lost here last year after lipping out a putt in a incredible playoff to Daniel Berger.

Other than putting, his game game checks all the boxes. However, bentgrass is his surface of choice. He is first in shots gained on approach, first in greens in regulation and sixth in driving accuracy this season.