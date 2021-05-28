The 105th edition of the Indianapolis 500 is back in its traditional Memorial Day Weekend position. Last year's race, won by Takuma Sato (17-1), had to be moved amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Scott Dixon (4-1) will be on the pole Sunday after edging Colton Herta (7-1) in qualifying. Engines will start roaring at 12:20 p.m. ET at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Who will take the checkered flag this weekend? Senior writer Ryan McGee, fantasy's Mike Clay and editor Scott Symmes offer their best bets.

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill.

Best bets for the Indianapolis 500

Colton Herta 7-1

Symmes: Dixon's biggest threat? A lot of observers would say Herta, who was really the only driver in Dixon's zip code during pole qualifying. Herta's Indy 500 career started in disaster with a last-place finish in 2019. Things improved for him last year when he came home a solid eighth. This year could be the big breakthrough for Herta, whose Honda will roll off second. Already a proven winner, the 21-year-old has the potential to be the next American IndyCar star. A victory on Sunday would accelerate that rise.