Best bets for the Memorial Tournament

The PGA Tour heads to Dublin, Ohio this week for the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Despite a final-round 75, Jon Rahm won last year's even at Muirfield Village by three shots.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Bets to win

Collin Morikawa 16-1, top-10 finish (+150)

Bearman: Last year, Muirfield Village hosted the Workday Charity Open and the Memorial Tournament in back-to-back weeks. The course was set up different each week with a scoring average difference of more than 2.5 strokes. So how about a third different setup? That's right, Jack Nicklaus got his crews to work, redoing 14 greens, moving tee boxes and reshaping sand traps. So we don't know what to expect, as no one has played the redesigned course.