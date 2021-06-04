        <
        >
          EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
          Get ESPN+

          Betting guide for the 153rd Belmont Stakes

          Essential Quality was listed as the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday's Belmont. Zach Bolinger/Getty Images
          8:00 AM ET
          • Chris Fallica and Anita Marks

          The 153rd Belmont Stakes marks the final leg of the Triple Crown. Essential Quality, who finished fourth as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite for Saturday's race. Post time is 6:49 p.m. ET. Rombauer upset Medina Spirit, winner (for now) of the Kentucky Derby, to take the Preakness.

          Here is a breakdown of every horse in the Belmont Stakes, suggested plays and picks.

          Note: Horses listed in order of post position (trainer, jockey in parentheses).

          Chris Fallica's guide to the field

          1. Bourbonic (Todd Pletcher, Kendrick Carmouche) 15-1

          Broke maiden for $50K, couldn't win a first level optional claimer at Parx, then shocked everyone by winning the Wood at 72-1. Predictably was a nonfactor in the Derby and certainly isn't a win contender here. It's not a big field, so use the all button for third in the trifecta and see if he can clunk up for a piece.