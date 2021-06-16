Best bets for the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

The third major of the year is already upon us, and the world's best will tee it up at Torrey Pines (South Course) in the 121st U.S. Open. Bryson DeChambeau, who has once again been a notable figure in the golf world lately, is the defending champion.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile this week in La Jolla, California?

Betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Jon Rahm 10-1; top-10 finish (+100)

Bearman: Anyone who reads this column regularly knows I don't often take the favorite. There are too many variables and too many golfers to find high value in short odds. Usually, I will wait until they have an average first round and take them live to win at a higher number. However, Rahm's success at Torrey Pines at the Farmers Insurance Open, as well as his recent awesome play, points me toward taking him here. We all saw his incredible third round at Jack's course two weeks ago, as he was well on his way to his sixth career PGA Tour win before the positive COVID-19 test. Even prior to that, Rahm had a T-8 at the PGA and T-5 at the Masters, part of his tour-leading 10 top-10s this season. Torrey Pines was home to Rahm's first career PGA Tour win in 2017. He added a runner-up in 2020, T-5 in 2019 and T-7 earlier this year.