Best Bets: College football win totals

Stanford Steve and Chris "Bear" Fallica join the Daily Wager to reveal their top picks for Week 1 of the college football season. (3:05)

We are just 10 week away from the start of college football season. Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill has released win totals for all teams. Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Doug Kezirian, Tyler Fulgrum, CFB writers Bill Connelly and David Hale, as well as Seth Walder of ESPN analytics, have picked their favorite ones.

Alabama Crimson Tide under 11.5 (-120)

Connelly: Like Ohio State, Alabama is quite obviously going to be very good in 2021. The Tide will likely be projected No. 1 in SP+ and, well, just about every other projection system as well. But 11.5 is a really high number.