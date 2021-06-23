Best bets for the Travelers Championship

Coming off a thrilling U.S. Open at Torrey Pines that saw Jon Rahm capture his first major title, the PGA Tour now heads to Cromwell, Conn. for the Travelers Championship.

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica both correctly hit on Rahm last week.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile this week at TPC River Highlands?

Betting analyst Fallica, Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks: DeChambeau is looking to rebound from his final-round 77 at the US Open. Why not do it on a course he can eat alive? Twelve of the last 21 Travelers champions have ranked in the top 13 in driving distance on this track, and DeChambeau ranks first. He has finished in the top 10 each of the last three years and has never missed a cut in five appearances. In his last 24 rounds, he leads the tour in strokes gained putting on poa annua and performs extremely well on Pete Dye courses. There are only two par-5s, which golfers have to take advantage of; DeChambeau ranks third in par-5 eagles. He checks all the boxes, and this is his tournament to lose.