P.K. Subban joins Stephen A. Smith to look ahead to the Stanley Cup Final between the Canadiens and the Lightning. (2:21)

We are down to the final two teams in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Can the Tampa Bay Lightning go back-to-back? Will the Montreal Canadiens snap their near 30-year drought of claiming the Stanley Cup?

NHL writers Greg Wyshynski and Emily Kaplan are here to give us their best bets for the Stanley Cup Final.

Series

Tampa Bay Lightning (-270) vs. Montreal Canadiens (+220)

Monday's Game 1: Canadiens at Lightning (-1.5)

Money line: Canadiens +175, Lightning -200; Over/under 5 goals

Futures

Andrei Vasilevskiy to win Conn Smythe