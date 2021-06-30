Best bets for the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Coming off a marathon playoff won by Harris English at the Travelers, the PGA Tour now heads to Detroit for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Bryson DeChambeau enters as the defending champion.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile this week at Detroit Golf Club?

Betting analyst Chris "The Bear" Fallica, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and fantasy analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bryson DeChambeau +750; top-10 finish (+105)

Fallica: I'm not getting too crazy this week on a course with little history. DeChambeau won here last year, appeared to overcome the meltdown on the back nine at Torrey last week at the Travelers and should again relish a course which should be a bombers paradise. I will, however, note that he has one top 10 since the WGC (a T-9 at Wells Fargo).