Best bets for The Open Championship at Royal St. George's

The fourth and final major of the year is here, as the top golfers in the world tee it up at Royal St. George's Golf Club in the 149th Open Championship.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worth considering?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Joe Fortenbaugh, Anita Marks and Tyler Fulghum offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Rory McIlroy to win (+1600), Top-10 finish (+188), Top-20 finish (-110)

Fallica: Seems like everyone is down on Rory this week because of his last two events. He was also right in the thick of it on the back nine Sunday at Torrey Pines, which seems to be forgotten. In the last Open, he missed the cut at Portrush despite an incredible 2nd round. Prior to that, he's gone T-2, T-4, T-5, Win in this championship. He's commented how the course is "lush," which almost seems like a tell that he likes the course. I'll gladly be on the island on Rory being a must-play this week.