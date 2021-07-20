Best bets for the 3M Open

The PGA Tour heads to Minnesota this week for the 3M Open. Matthew Wolff and Michael Thompson are the previous winners of this event, respectively, but will they be a factor this week?

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worth considering?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and betting analyst Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Tony Finau to win (+1400); top-10 finish (+125)

Bearman: That is not a typo. Yes, I am picking Tony Finau in this column to win, something I vowed never to do until he actually does. But if he is ever going to get his 2nd PGA Tour win, a bomber's paradise vs. a sub-par field would be a logical spot. Finau has gone T-23 and T-3 in the two years of this event and had a brief share of the lead on Sunday last year before fading to 3rd. He has the game to get it done at this course as he is T-10th in shots gained tee-to-green and 25th overall. His trouble this season has been accuracy off the tee (183rd), but you can get away with it at TPC Twin Cities. After missing the cut at the U.S. Open and Travelers, Finau bounced back for a T-15 finish at The Open this past week. His lone PGA Tour win was in Puerto Rico back in 2016, and he has 39 Top 10 finishes since, 5th-most on Tour and most by any player without a win according to Stats & Information's Ryan Milowicki. He needs to hold up one of these trophies and this course and field are ripe for him to do so.