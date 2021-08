The FedEx Cup playoffs begin this week with the Northern Trust at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worth considering?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Tyler Fulghum and Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win