Best ACC college football bets: Will the Tar Heels win 10 games?

The win totals, conference title odds and national championship odds for every FBS team have been released, and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum -- give their best best bets for the ACC.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

ACC best bets

North Carolina Tar Heels Under 10 wins (-145)

Fulghum: The excitement for this upcoming season in Chapel Hill is justifiable. Sam Howell is a Heisman Trophy candidate. Mack Brown has done a wonderful job rebuilding the program. But 11 wins are needed to clear this number. Anything more than one loss this season for the Tar Heels misses the mark. Despite Howell's presence, the Tar Heels lost more than 40 TD and 4,000+ yards of offense to the NFL Draft (RB Javonte Williams, RB Michael Carter, WR Dyami Brown, WR Dazz Newsome). That's too much for me to bet the over.

Connelly: Even though SP+ considers UNC a top-10 caliber team, it also leans under -- the Heels drew road trips to Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Pitt, NC State and Georgia Tech and a home game against Miami, and while they are projected 11th overall, SP+ only gives them a 21% chance of topping 10 wins and a 28% chance of hitting exactly 10. You don't make bets hoping to push.