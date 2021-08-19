Big Ten college football best bets: Will Michigan get to eight wins?

Our college football conference preview continues as we take a deep dive into the Big Ten Conference.

The win totals, conference title odds and national championship odds for every FBS team have been released, and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum -- give their best best bets for the Big Ten.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Big Ten best bets

Michigan Wolverines under 7.5 wins (+105)

Fortenbaugh: New year, new quarterback for the Wolverines, a troubling trend that has played a significant role in head coach Jim Harbaugh's underwhelming results in six seasons in Ann Arbor. Compounding that issue this year is the fact that Michigan is breaking in a brand new defense under first-year coordinator Mike Macdonald, which is going to require time and patience in getting off the ground. I need five losses to cash this under ticket and I think three of them come in the form of road dates at Wisconsin and Penn State, not to mention the annual beat-down known as the Ohio State rivalry. Matchups with Washington, Northwestern and Indiana all pose issues and don't overlook the Maryland game, which is your classic sandwich spot coming a week after Penn State and a week before Ohio State.