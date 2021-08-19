Big 12 college football best bets: Is TCU being overlooked?

Our college football conference preview continues as we take a look at the Big 12 Conference.

The win totals, conference title odds and national championship odds for every FBS team have been released, and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum -- give their best best bets for the Big 12.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Big 12 best bets

TCU Horned Frogs over 7.5 wins (-115)

Fortenbaugh: All the talk surrounding the Big 12's 2021 season has focused on Oklahoma and Iowa State for good reason, but don't get caught sleeping on Gary Patterson's Horned Frogs, who return 18 starters including dual-threat quarterback Max Duggan. Duggan's completion percentage jumped from a suspect 53% in 2019 to a healthy 61% last year and there are plenty of reasons to believe another leap is on the horizon. In fact, 4-1 through the opening five games is very realistic (vs. Duquesne, vs. California, vs. SMU following a bye week, vs. Texas, at Texas Tech) and that's before you take note that home dates against Baylor and Kansas offer layup wins. If Iowa State falters, don't be surprised if TCU finds its way into the Big 12 championship games.