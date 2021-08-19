Pac-12 college football best bets: Is Washington a strong value?

Our college football conference preview continues with a closer look at the Pac-12 Conference.

The win totals, conference title odds and national championship odds for every FBS team have been released, and below our experts -- Bill Connelly, David Hale, Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh and Tyler Fulghum -- give their best best bets for the Pac-12.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

Pac-12 best bets

Washington Huskies to win the league (+350)

Connelly: We didn't see much of the Huskies last year -- they played only four games and couldn't compete in the Pac-12 Championship because of COVID protocol. But the defense is deep and more experienced than it was a year ago. Plus, it appears ace pass rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui will see the field despite an April Achilles injury, which, with the addition of Oklahoma safety Brendan Radley-Hiles, should allow Jimmy Lake to get as aggressive as he wants at times. The offense was predictable and not exactly overflowing with big plays in 2020, but experience levels are solid, and getting Oregon at home tilts the division title odds in the Huskies' favor, per SP+. That they are at +350 to win the Pac-12 as compared to Oregon's +250 suggests there might be a little value here.