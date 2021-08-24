Best bets for the BMW Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs continue this week with the BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worth considering?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Jon Rahm to win (+650), Top-10 finish (-187)

Fallica: Like last week, its as chalky of a pick as one could make, but its an obvious no-brainer to me. His last four events have resulted in a win at the U.S. Open, a T-3 at The Open, what would have been a win at the Memorial, had he not tested positive for COVID and 3rd place finish last week when he somehow coughed up a two-shot lead on the back nine. As the defending champion at this event -- at a different course, mind you -- coupled with the events of last week, I expect he'll once again be right there with a chance to win.