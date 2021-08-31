Best bets for the TOUR Championship

The FedEx Cup playoffs conclude this week with the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worth considering?

Sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Tyler Fulghum and Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Jon Rahm to win (+350)

Bearman: With all due respect to Open Champion Collin Morikawa and 2021's only 3-time winner, Patrick Cantlay, only one golfer has shown up on page one of the leaderboard in every single event since late May and that's Rahm, the world No. 1. Since May, Rahm went T-8 at the PGA Championship, was leading the Memorial by six strokes before the Covid withdrawal, won the U.S. Open, finished 3rd at the Open and has gone 3rd and T-9 in the first two playoff events. He took over the top spot from Morikawa in shots gained total and T2G and is 2nd off-the-tee. He's also 2nd in hitting greens, a stat that seven of the last 20 champions here have led in. Simply put, he is playing better than anyone. He starts four shots back, but that is very manageable and could be gone by the end of Thursday. Would you bet against Rahm over the final three rounds if he was T-1 after the first 18 holes? Rahm has finished no worse than 12th in his four East Lake appearances, finishing 4th last season. It would be only fitting that Rahm caps off his historic year with the FedExCup title, which would likely lead to 2021 Player of the Year, completely erasing the setback at the Memorial.