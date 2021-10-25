Hockey betting: Don't be tricked by early NHL trends

Lucas Raymond picks up the hat trick leading the Red Wings to a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. (1:31)

The only certain thing about the first month of the NHL season is uncertainty.

It's a time when the Buffalo Sabres have a better record than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights. It's a time when Alexander Kerfoot is outscoring Mitchell Marner. It's a time when the undefeated San Jose Sharks are tied for the best goals-against average in the NHL through Saturday's games.

A few leaguewide trends early on, via Covers:

Home favorites are winning at a 61.7% clip at home on the money line.

Underdogs are winning 64.1% of the time against the spread, and 64.7% as road underdogs.

Of the first 72 games, 40 have gone under (55.6%)

But what about some team-specific trends? Here are a few that might continue on past the murky start, and a few that may be only a mirage.