          Hockey betting: Don't be tricked by early NHL trends

          Lucas Raymond's hat trick leads Red Wings to win (1:31)

          Lucas Raymond picks up the hat trick leading the Red Wings to a 6-3 win over the Blackhawks. (1:31)

          6:43 AM ET

          The only certain thing about the first month of the NHL season is uncertainty.

          It's a time when the Buffalo Sabres have a better record than the Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights. It's a time when Alexander Kerfoot is outscoring Mitchell Marner. It's a time when the undefeated San Jose Sharks are tied for the best goals-against average in the NHL through Saturday's games.

          A few leaguewide trends early on, via Covers:

          • Home favorites are winning at a 61.7% clip at home on the money line.

          • Underdogs are winning 64.1% of the time against the spread, and 64.7% as road underdogs.

          • Of the first 72 games, 40 have gone under (55.6%)

          But what about some team-specific trends? Here are a few that might continue on past the murky start, and a few that may be only a mirage.