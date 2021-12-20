The year in hockey 2021 began with a 56-game season, impacted the COVID-19 pandemic, that saw the league's 31 teams realigned into four new divisions. It ends with the teams back in their usual divisions, although there are now 32 of them thanks to the Seattle Kraken.

Oh, and it's once again impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sigh.

For hockey wagers, there were some teams and players that provided more profit than others. Here's the best of 2021 in hockey betting, with a little help from our friends.