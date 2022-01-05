PGA Tour golf best bets: Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour heads to the Kapalua Plantation Course on the beautiful island of Maui for the opening tournament of the 2022 calendar year.

Justin Thomas has traditionally dominated this event, but does he have it in him again this year?

Which players are the favorites this time around, who offers good odds and what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Anita Marks as well as sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.