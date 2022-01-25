PGA best bets for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

The PGA Tour stops at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif. this week for the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

The event will tee off on Wednesday to avoid conflict with the NFL conference championship games on Sunday.

Patrick Reed won last year's Farmers Insurance Open by five shots over five other golfers, who all tied for second.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris Fallica, Anita Marks and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.