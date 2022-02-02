PGA best bets for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The PGA Tour continues Thursday at the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. The tournament will feature a unique setup with three different golf courses. The Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club will host the first three rounds of action before finishing up on Sunday at Pebble Beach.

Daniel Berger will return to Pebble Beach to defend his crown, while 2017 champion Jordan Spieth joins a number of former event winners as part of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris Fallica and Anita Marks offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.