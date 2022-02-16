PGA Tour best bets for the Genesis Invitational

The PGA Tour makes its final stop on the West Coast swing for the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Max Homa is the defending champion, but Jon Rahm enters as the favorite in a star-studded field.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analyst Anita Marks and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Marks' picks: to win (9-1); top-5 finish (+180)

The metrics that matter at Riviera have Rahm at the top of the list. He ranks second in strokes gained tee-to-green as well as greens in regulation this season. Top-10 finishes are commonplace for Rahm, and it is only a matter of time until he wins this season. This could be the week, considering his game sets up nicely with this track.