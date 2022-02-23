PGA Tour best bets for the Honda Classic

The PGA Tour heads to Florida this week for the 2022 Honda Classic from PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens.

2020 champion Sungjae Im returns to the Sunshine State, along with last weekend's Genesis Invitational winner Joaquin Niemann and Daniel Berger, who both went to Florida State.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris Fallica and Tyler Fulghum and sports betting deputy editor David Bearman, who hit three top 10s and a top 20 in this column last week, offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's picks: To win (12-1); top-10 finish (+163)

The entire golf betting world knows Im does well in Florida. I knew his odds were going to be super low, and I was looking for reasons to not write him up in the column. However, the metrics and stats are just too good to ignore. The 2020 champion, whose title defense ended with a T-8 last year, simply loves the Florida courses, is in great form and has the metrics that match one of the toughest non-major courses on tour.