Sixteen college basketball teams to buy or fade ahead of March Madness

It's hard to believe, but we are just 16 days from Selection Sunday. Last weekend, the NCAA Selection Committee revealed their top 16 seeds for the tournament. This is the deepest year in recent memory in terms of teams that can cut down the nets in New Orleans. So with that in mind, we thought we'd rip through who you should bet on, who you should fade and a few teams that should get a sprinkle.

Odds from Caesars Sportsbook

1. Gonzaga (1-seed West) +425 This team can undoubtedly win it all. Offensively, it is gifted. Andrew Nembhard is an outstanding PG, Drew Timme has the best footwork of any big in the country, Chet Holmgren protects the rim and so many players make plays. However, I think we've seen the model to knock off this version of the Zags. Teams with physical defense, which can get up into you, disrupt their flow and score themselves in transition are a problem for the Zags. They lack guards that can truly take skilled, physical guys off the dribble. There are a handful of teams that can execute this formula, however with the shortest odds and maybe my fifth or sixth selection to win it, all it's not worth the play.