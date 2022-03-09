PGA best bets for the Players Championship

Michael Collins explains why staying patient will help players like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm survive the changing course conditions this week at the Players Championship. (2:38)

The 2022 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, tees off Thursday with one of the best fields of the year. The tournament will include almost all of the top 50 players in the world, including No. 1 Jon Rahm and No. 2 Collin Morikawa. Rahm is the favorite at 12-1, while Morikawa and defending champion Justin Thomas are next at 14-1.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and caddie Michael Collins offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

World No. 2 Collin Morikawa is tied for the second-best odds in the field this week. EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Marks' pick: To win (14-1)

Morikawa has top-5 finishes in all three of his U.S. starts this season. He is 12th in driving accuracy, fourth in shots gained on approach and is fourth in putting since switching to a "saw" putting grip. Morikawa also ranks first in par-4 scoring, fourth in par-5 scoring and 11th in scrambling. He has it all!