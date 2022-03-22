PGA best bets for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play is the first World Golf Championships event of the season and the only match play tournament on the PGA Tour. The round-robin tourney with feature 64 golfers from Wednesday to Friday with the top 16 advancing to the knockout stage over the weekend.

The Austin Country Club will host the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play for the sixth time and serve as one of the last tune-up courses before the Masters in April.

With plenty of bets available, which players are the favorites? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analysts Chris "The Bear" Fallica, Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the caddie Michael Collins offer their best bets.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Fallica's pick: to win Group 2 (+2000), to win event (+2000)