PGA Tour Betting tips for the 2022 RBC Heritage

After the first major of the year, the PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina for the 2022 RBC Heritage.

The course, which is one of the favorites on tour, features a loaded field including Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas, who all finished in the top 10 at Augusta last weekend.

Defending champion Stewart Cink and 2020 champion Webb Simpson are also in the field and while neither has played well to this point in the season, this event could be the one that jumps starts their year.

Which players are the favorites this time around? Who offers good odds? And what props are worthwhile?

Betting analyst Anita Marks, sports betting deputy editor David Bearman and the caddie Michael Collins offer their tips to help you win this weekend.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook unless otherwise noted.

Bets to win

Bearman's picks: To win (20-1); Top-10 finish (+200)

As you can probably tell by previous columns, I love this kid. I played him a bunch of ways last week and although he faded out of the top-10 prop, he paid us off with matchups and top 20. We have a weaker field this week, but he is still getting 20-1 on the board while the big names like Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith, and Dustin Johnson get more attention at the top of the betting board. That's just fine for us as Fitzpatrick loves playing here with a T-4 last year and a couple of T-14s in 2018 and 2020. He's finished top 14 in 6 of his last 7 stroke-play events, only missing the cut at The Players, being on the wrong side of the weather. Harbour Town is more of a target-golf type course, where distance doesn't matter, but accurate approaches and a strong short game around the small greens are important. Fitzpatrick is 15th on approach, 3rd in scrambling, 20th in putting, and 5th tee-to-green. This all adds up to being No. 1 on Tour in overall shots gained. His weakness is driving distance (139th), which does not come into play here, setting this course up perfectly for his game. Coming off a strong Masters (T-14th), I expect the 27-year old to be right there come Sunday and possibly be the latest first-time winner on Tour.